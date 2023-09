National Drug Authority shuts down 144 Operations

The National Drug Authority has carried out a crack down on illegal drug outlets in the five divisions of Kampala. In these operations, over 144 illegal drug shops and clinics were closed for operating without licences and drugs worth 106 million shillings were impounded. Samuel Kyomukama, the head of operations in NDA numerous operations were carried out and 110 cases are still in courts of law.