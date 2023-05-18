Nassif Kalyango accuses co-suspects of kidnap and murder in Nagirinya-Kitayimbwa case

Nassif Kalyango, who is one of the six people on trial for the murder of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019 has accused his fellow suspects Copriyam Kasolo and Johnson Lubega of the kidnap and killing. Kalyango is the third suspect to give his defence after Kasolo and Lubega. Last week Justice Isaac Muwata ordered the six to defend themselves on charges of murder, kidnap with intent to murder and aggravated robbery. Today, the High Court heard that on the 29th of April in 2019 at about 10:00 PM as Kalyango, who was a bodaboda rider, was at his stage in Nateete-Kampala, he was approached by a colleague who told him that he had a job to carry four people. He said he contacted another bodaboda rider - co-suspect Hassan Kisseka for the job and while Kalyango carried two people, Kiseeka transported Kasolo and Lubega. Kalyango, who provided a sworn statement, told the judge that they first took the four to a bar before they went to a supermarket in Lungujja and thereafter proceeded to the gate where the victims were kidnapped and thrown in Nagirinya's car. Kalyango revealed that he was arrested after a few days in relation to the murder. The suspect has asked to be transferred to a different detention centre, arguing that Kasolo threatened to kill him if he gave incriminating testimony against him. Justice Muwata has ordered prison authorities to imprison Kalyango in a safe place. Lubega and Kalyango both have the same lawyer Julius Ssebamala who has to abandon one suspect because of their contradicting testimony.