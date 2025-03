NARO releases new crop varieties

The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has released new crop varieties, including NAROPO 14 Irish potatoes, NAROBAN 5 bananas, and E10, E11, and E12 millet varieties, among others. Despite the release of various varieties over time, agricultural experts say that most of these varieties do not reach farmers due to a lack of timely dissemination of information by extension workers. We have more in this report.