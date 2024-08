MWANAFRIKA: Activist narrates her ordeal in Luzira prison

On July 26, Nana Mwanafrika Mbarikiwa, the executive director of Frontline Defenders, and two male activists were arrested by police on Parliament Avenue while they were trying to march to Parliament to demand her resignation over corruption allegations. She was produced in court and remanded to Luzira Prison where she spent several days. NTV caught up with her to understand her courage and the ordeal in jail.