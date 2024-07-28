Museveni wealth creation address: A gov’t out of touch with reality?

President Museveni’s address last weekend on the environment, wealth creation, jobs, and regional integration was, in all earnestness, another history lecture that unambiguously concluded with a pointed warning to the July 23 anti-corruption march to Parliament, which he accused of being foreign-backed agents aiming to foment chaos in Uganda. The July 20 address was peppered with revisionist commentary, as the Head of State cherry-picked facts on the environment and wealth creation amid glaring policy failures that have driven the majority of Ugandans to the brink; the problems compounded by corruption.