Museveni urges irrigation, action on River Rwizi encroachment

President Museveni has advised farmers to embrace irrigation if they are to benefit from agriculture. He urged Ankole leaders to unite and fight encroachers who have reduced the water levels in River Rwizi, prompting the government to pump water from River Kagyera at the border with Tanzania. Museveni made the remarks during the thanksgiving service of State Minister for Animal Industry, Mr. Bright Rwamirama Kanyontore, on Saturday at St. Paul Masha Church of Uganda in Isingiro.