MPs seek meeting on fisheries regulations implementation

Members of parliament representing fishing communities want a meeting with the state minister of fisheries to discuss and adopt regulations enabling the implementation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act. They state that several guidelines are being implemented on the lakes without people's input, which is illegal. Last week, the state minister for fisheries, Hellen Adoa, stated that the ministry had suspended the 'Hurry Up' method for catching silverfish.