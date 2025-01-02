MPs say Museveni’s directive on police bond not viable

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has warned that if the police implement President Museveni’s directive to stop granting bond for suspects charged with theft, it could lead to an increase in the number of people detained in both police cells and prisons. However, Ssenyonyi asserts that the president’s call is illegal. Other Members of Parliament argue that the release of suspects on bond is determined by various factors, with the primary issue being the slow pace of police investigations, exacerbated by poor resources. Juma Kiirya spoke to several MPs to gauge their views on the president’s directive.