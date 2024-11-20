MPs condemn arrest of Dr. Kizza Besigye

MPs across the political divide have condemned how former FDC president Dr. Col. Kizza Besigye was arrested. The retired colonel was arrested in Nairobi on Saturday and arraigned before the military court today. The legislators have described the whole episode as a violation of human rights, calling for a strong stand against all injustice. Some are also calling on the Kenyan government to explain why such arrests of politicians continue to happen in the region.