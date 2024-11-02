Minister urges stricter traffic law enforcement to prevent fuel tanker explosions

State Minister for Public Service Grace Mary Mugasa has called for the enforcement of existing traffic laws to address a spate of fuel tanker explosions that cause extensive damage. Minister Mugasa notes that there has been laxity in enforcing traffic regulations and urges the traffic police to establish a speed limit for fuel tanker drivers. Her call came as she commiserated with the family of the late Gerald Sande, a 50-year-old retired UPDF officer, who perished in a fuel tanker inferno on October 22 in Kigoogwa, Wakiso District. Sande had been a resident of Butebere Cell, Hoima East Division, Hoima City.