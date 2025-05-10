Minister decries sabotage of balaalo eviction order in Northern Uganda

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr. Kenneth Omona, has lamented the way some leaders, including security forces, have obstructed the government's plan to implement the presidential decree to evacuate the Balaalo from Northern Uganda. Dr. Omona has been in the Madi Okolo, Nebbi, and Pakwach districts monitoring the implementation of the presidential directive. Local leaders have complained to the minister that some individuals are turning the order into a profitable venture.