Minister calls for stricter measures in awarding contracts

The state minister for economic monitoring Beatrice Akello says there is a need for a new law on procurement and contract awarding given the number of stalled government projects. As she inspected several projects in the Soroti district in eastern Uganda, Akello observed that construction work on a water reservoir project worth 400 million shillings had stalled after the 3,000 cubic liter tank collapsed immediately after it was filled last year. The contractor has since disappeared even though they had received 380 million shillings. Another project at Soroti University is an anatomy block whose contract period has elapsed but the building is incomplete even after the contractor was paid 5 billion shillings.