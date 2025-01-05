Minister Balaam denies using NUP member Kakooza to defame party

Youth and Children Affairs Minister Balaam Barugahara has denied allegations by NUP member Muhaidin Kakooza that they used him to defame the NUP. This response comes on the back of comments by Kakooza, one of the 19 National Unity Platform supporters who were released last year after being convicted by the Court Martial of treachery and unlawful possession of ammunition. He says he was abandoned and that promises made to him were ignored. However, both the minister and the NUP party say Kakooza and those suffering from mental depression as a result of their detention and conviction need support and not condemnation.