Merger of agencies: agriculture ministry promises to absorb all affected staff

The newly merged government agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries have today returned their mandate to the ministry. According to the ministry's Permanent Secretary, all staff from the agencies will be absorbed into the ministry, pending new interviews for realignment. Major General David Kasura, the Permanent Secretary, states that the Ministry of Public Service is establishing a structure to streamline the integrated institutions.