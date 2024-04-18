Meeting between MPs, ministers and traders hits stalemate

A meeting of ministers, traders, and members of parliament on the finance and trade committee has failed to come to a consensus on how to solve the standoff over Uganda Revenue Authority's use of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) to collect taxes. The traders have been on strike for three days protesting over EFRIS and the VAT rate. The meeting ended with the traders saying they will only open their shops once their grievances have been addressed, hopefully in a meeting with President Museveni on Friday.