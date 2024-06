Mbarara woman remanded for impersonation and fraud

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Mbarara has remanded a thirty-year-old woman for impersonation, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses. Asiimwe Annah, a Mutoro by tribe, self-employed, and resident of Kakoba Division in Mbarara City, impersonated the daughter of the late Archbishop Paul Bakyenga and obtained 1.5 billion shillings from Ssendegeye Zuwa Jordan, a businessman in Mbarara City.