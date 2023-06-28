Mbarara-Bushenyi route bus operators accused of unfair pricing

What was meant to be a peaceful meeting to sort out rivalries between transporters on the Kasese- Bushenyi-Mbarara route descended into chaos as one of the bus company owners accused security leaders of asking for bribes. Meanwhile, travellers were stranded as taxi drivers went on strike and protested the operations of the Tausi bus which they accused of charging less than the agreed fare. The protest comes just days after Global Buses received a route chart to start its operations on the same route effective 1st July. The taxi drivers said they had agreed with the bus operators to charge 10,000 shillings from Mbarara to Ishaka but to their surprise, Tausi Bus is charging 5000 shillings and pushing them out of business. A crisis meeting with the local and security leaders was convened in Ishaka town.