Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Stop dwelling in the past, focus on devt- Katikkiro tells Luwero residents
  • 2 National Chaos at court as gunmen take MP Akamba
  • 3 National Deputy IGG tips district officials on optimising public funds
  • 4 National University students tipped on managing mental health
  • 5 National Court dismisses rape case against pastor