Masindi health workers alarmed by surge in teenage pregnancies

Medical workers in Masindi District are worried about the rising number of teenage girls getting pregnant. The medics at Bwijanga Health Center IV in Masindi District say the facility receives over 100 cases of teenage pregnancy every month. The health center serves about 90,000 people from 18 sub-health units. According to Dr. Cris Muhumuza, in charge of Clinical Services at Bwijanga Health Center IV, this trend is a threat to the future of the girl child.