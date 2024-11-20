Mao frustrated with slow progress on transitional justice law

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, says he is frustrated with the technocrats in the Justice Ministry who are tasked with preparing the Transitional Justice Law Bill, which is meant to provide alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, among many other aspects. The Minister's frustration arose as he delivered a keynote address during the launch of the Justice Law and Order Sector review report. Nobert Mao also disagreed with the Justice, Law, and Order Sector review report, which indicates that 75% of the people trust institutions run by the Justice, Law, and Order Sector, as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.