Makerere University partners with UNDP and Kiira motors on E-Mobility

Makerere University has launched a pioneering training program in electric mobility. The program is partnership with Kiira Motors Corporation and the United Nations Development Programme. The Electric Mobility Skilling Program is aimed at equipping 25 selected students with specialized skills in electric vehicle technology, renewable energy systems, and smart grid systems. Professor Buyinza Mukadasi, the acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, represented Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe at the launch. The program will span a one-year training period and will culminate in successful participants becoming Kiira Motors Corporation Associate Researchers.