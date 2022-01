Luweero schools to charge fees per day

A lot of parents are currently under pressure because of the burden of paying school fees after schools reopened on Monday for the first term of 2022. Some schools in Luwero District have devised means to make it easy for parents to pay school fees. At Everest Primary School and Everest College Luwero, parents have been allowed to pay on a per-day basis. The parents NTV spoke to expressed support for this arrangement.