Local leaders in Soroti call for improved learning outcomes

The Education Ministry is moving to intensify its efforts to revive the school inspectorate system throughout the country in a move to address persistent poor performance. Area education leaders have been put on the spot for reportedly sleeping on their jobs instead of working to improve learning standards in the subregion. The Education Ministry is now backing reforms in the Teso subregion due to continuing poor performance in national examinations, which has been blamed on a lack of adequate inspections and supervisory support.