Landslide destroys 15 houses in Bulambuli

A heavy downpour in Bulambuli District has destroyed 15 houses and left 60 on the verge of collapse, displacing many residents. The downpour, which began yesterday morning, continued throughout the night, leading to a landslide. According to authorities, most people were warned to leave their homes after signs of a landslide became imminent, saving many lives. No deaths have been reported so far. The landslide affected five villages: Mapela, Lugugu, Nambishe, and Nakitebete in Namisuni Sub-county, Bulambuli District.