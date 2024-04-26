Lake Albert fishermen want to co-manage water body with government

Fishermen on Lake Albert are urging the government to expedite the process of granting them management of the lake for sustainable sector growth. This request was made during a regional meeting held at Buliisa Community Hall in Buliisa town council and organized by the Uganda Fisheries and Conservation Association. Seremosi Kamuturaki, the Executive Director of the Uganda Fisheries and Conservation Association, says that fishermen want to co-manage the lake with the government to eliminate lawlessness on the lake, which has led to the loss of many fish species due to illegal fishing and corruption.