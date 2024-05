St Julian High School beats Amus College by 3-0 to take title

St Julian High School, Seeta Campus has beaten Amus College by 3-0 in the National Schools Boys Football Championships to claim their first trophy in the competition, as it ended today at Masaka Secondary School playground. The school links its success to good preparations and is now looking foward to the East African Schools championships. Meanwhile in the third place play off St Mary’s Kitende SS defeated Bukedea Progressive by 1-0.