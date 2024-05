Tisai island finally gets a new bridge, ready for development

Previously, Tisai Island in Kumi district has been a hard-to-reach area. Travelers to the island have been using canoes to maneuver through thick papyrus covering the water. This is now history after the Ministry of Agriculture constructed a murram road, which connects the Island to the mainland. Residents say that they are beginning to witness development and business is booming. We visited the Island to find out.