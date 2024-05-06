KCCA Deputy ED attributes poor drainage to city dwellers' mindset

The deputy executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority Eng. David Luyimbazi says the task of drainage management in the city is being impeded by the majority of members of the public who don't dispose of garbage properly. He says drainage channels are clogged by all kinds of rubbish that is littered everywhere. Luyimbazi says the mindsets of Kampala city dwellers need to change to appreciate that it's costly to throw garbage anyhow.