Mbarara University welcomes its third female guild president

The student community at Mbarara University of Science and Technology has elected Daisy Arinda as their new guild president. She is also the third female to hold the office. A day after she was declared winner, she pledged to ensure the proper allocation of University resources towards the efficient running of the institution. Arinda, a second-year Civil Engineering became the 36th guild president of the institution. Before this role, Arinda served as a vice guild president in the previous term.