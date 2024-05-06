Census Day: Government declares Friday a public holiday

The government has declared Friday 10th May, 2024 as a public holiday. The enumeration exercise which starts on Friday will run for ten days. The chairman, of the board of directors of Uganda Bureau of Standards Albert Byamugisha says Ugandans should stay at home on Friday to make the process a success. Some of the areas they are interested in include among others; social economic and demographic statistics of households. He was speaking to journalists at the Police Headquarters, Naguru.