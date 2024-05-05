Looking at source of gender disparities in crime statistics

Crime statistics show that sex differences in crime exist, with some studies laying the blame on men’s tendency towards risk and violent behavior, sex differences in activity, or gender equality. The nature and motive of the crime may also play a role. In Uganda, the crime that takes most men to jail is defilement, while for women, the most committed crime is murder. GILLIAN NANTUME talks to Noah Sseejjuuko who spent seven years in prison, convicted for defilement, and brings us this story about sex differences in crime and the reforms that can be taken.