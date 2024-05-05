Tax experts share on traders’ demands ahead of presidential meet

Tax consultants are calling for open and candid discussions what will comprise a successful interface between traders and president Museveni on Tuesday. The traders recently called off a week long strike over what they perceived harassment by the Uganda Revenue Authority in attempting to assess Value Added Tax. As the traders prepare for the Tuesday meting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, we sought the view of two tax consultants on the likely best outcome.