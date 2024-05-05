88th guild wins Makerere guild league competition

The 88th guild at Makerere has been crowned champions of the Makerere University Guild League that climaxed today at the Makerere University Rugby Grounds. They captured the league title with 250 points. These were collected between August last year when the second edition kicked off and today. The Minister of State for Mineral Phionah Nyamutooro graced the closing ceremonies today. The minister, who is an alumnus of the university, was vice president in the 81st guild. The marathon league that was competed for by 16 teams will return next year with plans to include former MUBS leaders as well.