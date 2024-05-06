Construction delays at Aganga Health Centre III worry authorities in the area

The upgrading of Aganga Health Centre II to a Health Centre III status in Ibuje Sub-county, Apac District has stalled after the contractor reportedly temporarily suspended the project due to poor roads and floods. The 800 million shillings project is funded by the government under the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer programme. The project was expected to run from February to October 2023 but it is incomplete to date. Authorities there are concerned that delayed completion of the construction work at this health facility may delay its upgrade hence delaying service delivery to the community.