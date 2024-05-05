Orthodox Christians celebrate resurrection of Jesus

Today, like many around the world, the Orthodox faith in Uganda is celebrating Easter, nearly a month after the rest of the Christian faith. We caught up with celebrations, in Jinja, which were led by Bishop Silvester Kisitu, who the head of the Church in the Busoga region. In his Easter message Bishop Silvester Kisitu emphasized that Christians should love because we serve God he explained why the Orthodox Church celebrate Easter on a different day from others. Bishop Kisitu adds that next year the Orthodox Church will be celebrating Easter on the same day as the other Christian faiths.