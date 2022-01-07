Kotido officials express concern at rising domestic violence

Authorities in Kotido district are having a hard time prosecuting cases of child abuse due to the number of cases reported to the police. This situation has risen due to the locals claiming that instances of rape and defilement are part of their tradition and therefore regarded as criminal in nature. Of the 227 cases of gender-based violence that were recorded in the last quarter of 2021, 22 cases were of defilement and 27 were rape victims. Now leaders have partnered with the state attorney’s office in order to sensitize the communities in this district on the importance of having these crimes reported and prosecuted. This is part of the ministry of gender's efforts to popularize the implementation of the gender-based violence referral pathway tool meant to address the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.