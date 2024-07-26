Kikuube officials arrested over PDM funds

Three officials attached to Kikuube district local government are in custody at Kabwooya police station for extorting money from people seeking to benefit from the Parish Development Model (PDM). The arrested officials are Godfrey Katungi, the Parish Chief for Igwanjura in Kabwoya sub-county, Lawrence Baguma, the Parish chief for Bubogo in Kabwoya sub-county, and Charles Kusemererwa, the community facilitator under Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project-DR DIP in Kabwoya sub-county. The officials were arrested during a public dialogue organized by the office of the Inspector General of Government-IGG at Kabwoya sub-county headquarters today.