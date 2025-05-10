Kigezi, Ankore youth leaders disown Gen Muhoozi

Several youth leaders from Ankole and Kigezi have distanced themselves from comments attributed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in which he claimed to be teaching an opposition member the Runyankole language. The youth leaders, drawn from the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) political pressure group, say the comments are calculated to sow hatred against a section of Ugandans and should be condemned. The remarks from the Chief of Defence Forces came during the military detention of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi's bodyguard, Edward Ssebuwufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe. He eventually appeared in court on Monday in poor health.