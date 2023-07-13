KCCA passes new ordinance advertising rates

The Kampala Capital City Authority council has passed the Outdoor Advertising Ordinance to streamline advertising in Capital Kampala and generate revenue for the Authority. The Ordinance largely targets big advertisers who will be required to make annual remittances to KCCA depending on the nature of their adverts. The advertising tax ranges between 30,000 and 10 million shillings per year. The Ordinance will now be submitted to the Attorney General who will guide on the way forward.