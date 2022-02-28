Kanungu welcomes first unique SACCO

A joint security and muslim team has commissioned the first Islamic banking SACCO in the western region of Kanungu district, with a call for better financing to Muslim activities in order to avert extremism. The joint security team was led by the UPDF Director Chieftaincy of Civil Military Cooperation Brig Emmanuel Rwashande, flanked by the deputy director of the police anti-terrorism unit Mr David Wasswa Ssengendo. The Muslim team was led by the co-ordinator of Islamic banking in Uganda Hajji Sadick Musa Rukandwam and Islamic scholar ambassador Dr Ahmed Kisule who were all in Kanungu district on Saturday to commission the SACCO.