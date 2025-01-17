Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Why MPs want govt to enforce strict post-harvest measures
  • 2 National Ssemakadde summoned over insulting DPP
  • 3 National Govt to spend shs4.4b on recruiting staff affected by Rapex
  • 4 National Muhoozi posts: MPs throw out Defence minister
  • 5 National Kisoro gets new institute of health sciences amid growing need for maternal, childcare services