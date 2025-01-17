Kajebe bridge rehabilitated after 10 years of waiting

Residents of Kibbaali, Kikara, Buyanja, Kisiita in Buraru Sub-County, Hoima District, and neighboring villages in Kyankwanzi District are breathing a sigh of relief following the rehabilitation of the Kajebe Bridge on the Kibbaali-Kikara road, which had been abandoned for decades. Leaders and residents say the bridge, initially constructed around 1972 by the late councilor Gafa, was last rehabilitated over 20 years ago during the tenure of James Kiiza Rwebembera as LC5 Chairperson of Hoima.