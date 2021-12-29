Investment authority seeks to promote local investors

The Uganda Investment Authority Director-General, Robert Mukiza says that they will focus on promoting domestic industrialization in a bid to combat challenges like unemployment in the country. The assurance came as Mukiza met with Kisoro district leaders during an end of year engagement meeting. The district recently provided 620 acres of land, located in Kibaaya, Rukundo town council in Kisoro. For her part, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi and John Kamara Nizeyimana MP Bufumbira East said that the strategic location of the land would allow the Industrial Park to boost cross border trade for both Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.