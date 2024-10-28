Interpol extradites Indian chef, Mukesh Menaria after alleged kidnapping

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol ) has extradited the Indian chef who was allegedly kidnapped from his boss’s residence in Luwero and sneaked into Tanzania last month, without legitimate documents. A relative of Chef Mukesh Menaria, brought out the news, that he had allegedly been kidnapped on the 2nd of October from Luwero Pro Industries, which is owned by his boss Pankaj Oswal. Menaria is reportedly struggling with depression from the ordeal he has endured for over two months. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the chef’s boss blamed him for theft and letting out business secrets.