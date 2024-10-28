Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Sudanese need protection, but conditions not right for UN force, says Guterres
  • 2 National Ugandan on trial in the UK over modern slavery
  • 3 National Ministry of health tasks employers on workers’ mental health
  • 4 National Death toll from Kigogwa fuel tanker fire rises
  • 5 National Court defers bail of cleaner, clearing agents accused of illicit gold trade