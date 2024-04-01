Innovative science teaching methods yield gradual improvement in results

Science is reputed to be the most challenging subject in school, and according to educationists, it affects most results at primary leaving examinations. However, the situation could improve following innovations by a group of science teachers who are developing body organ models and other science teaching aids to ease the teaching of the subject to learners. SOLOMON KAWEESA visited some of the schools that have already embraced the style and has observed results changing gradually.