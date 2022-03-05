IMMIGRATION SCAM: Three officials arrested for selling fake documents

The Director citizenship and immigration control Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa has apologized and handed a travel document to an Eritrean national, who was allegedly being asked to pay 300 US dollars before they could travel to Norway. The immigrant was seeking to reunite with her husband but has been leaving in Uganda as a refugee. This was after officials at Entebbe International Airport discovered that the immigrant had been given a fake document from the Office of the Prime Minister. Three Immigration officials have since been arrested over the matter.