IGG ask for more funding to conduct new research

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has asked the government to allocate additional resources to the institution to conduct another research on the magnitude of corruption. Kamya says the prevalence rate of corruption is bigger than the previously established 10 trillion shillings that is lost to graft annually. She singled out cybercrime in financial institutions for being at a level higher than publicly acknowledged, thereby pointing at the recently diverted 60 billion shillings from the Bank of Uganda, as a synopsis of the bad situation.