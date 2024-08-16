Health facilities grapple with Hepatitis drug shortage

A section of civil society activists who calling for increased treatment for Hepatitis are complaining that patients suffering from Hepatitis B have not received drugs for one and a half years due to shortages at government health facilities. Emmanuel Lutamaguzi, the Executive Director of the Hepatitis Aid organization HAO said that this setback exposes hepatitis B patients to a danger of drug resistance that results in death. \As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, there are 1.1 million hepatitis B and C patients in Uganda according to the World Health Organization Global hepatitis report 2024. However, the National Medical stores told NTV that the drugs are available but the challenge is that they lack data on the number of hepatitis B patients who are on treatment.