Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Nurses’ Union warns against selective deployment of medical interns
  • 2 National Minister urges Ugandans to embrace technical education
  • 3 National KCCA given four-day ultimatum to secure new garbage dumping site
  • 4 National Lukwago to Museveni: Kampala is sinking, act now
  • 5 National Insufficient funding hindering climate-resilient WASH services