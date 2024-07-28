Gulu family appeals to NWSC for compliance with court ruling on 120 million shilling compensation

A family in Gulu District has appealed to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to respect a court ruling in which their deceased son was awarded compensation of 120 million shillings. The family has spent almost ten years seeking justice for their son, Bosco Atube, who drowned while making repairs on a public sewer line in Jinja in 2013. The ruling was delivered on the 10th of this month by Justice Faridah Bukirwa Ntambi