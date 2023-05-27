Government to relocate over 4,000 Bulambuli families due to landslide threat

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Esther Anyakun has unveiled plans by the government to compensate over 4,000 families in the Elgon sub-region UGX 17 million each, starting next week. Those to be compensated are from disaster-prone areas. These will be required to vacate to safer areas immediately after government allocates them 2 acres of land each in Bunambutye resettlement camp. The money is expected to help construct houses for those relocated out of their homes. The revelation came as the minister inspected the scene of the disaster in Bulambuli, where heavy rains led to a landslide that claimed 5 lives.