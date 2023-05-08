Gov’t to revise guidelines as WHO declares end of Covid emergency

The Ministry of Health says it will be revisiting some of the Covid-19 guidelines in light of new guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), that the pandemic is no longer an international health emergency. The WHO made the declaration last week, citing a decreasing trend in Covid-19 deaths and related hospitalizations. There were fewer intensive care unit admissions. NOBERT ATUKUNDA has been speaking to Dr. Henry Kyobe, the ministry's incident commander for further insight into what this announcement means.