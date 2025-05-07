Mpuuga threatens legal action against Kyagulanyi and Ssewanyana

Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, has threatened to sue NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi and Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana in court, accusing them of making defamatory remarks against him. He says the duo accused him of being behind the arrests and detention of MP Ssewanyana and the late MP Muhammad Ssegirinya. He also accuses Kyagulanyi of failing in his role of leading the change that Ugandans seek and instead opting to involve himself in a smear campaign. Mpuuga was speaking at a press conference in Parliament today.